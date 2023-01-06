AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $22.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $192.49. 61,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

