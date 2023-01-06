AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

