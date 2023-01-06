AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 260,466 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 239,459 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares during the last quarter.

LQDH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 136,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,415. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.37 and a 12-month high of $95.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

