AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.02. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,215. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35.

