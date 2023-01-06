AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,462,935 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,869,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462,935 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $206,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 650,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 745,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,179,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 20,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,715. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.