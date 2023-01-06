Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $33,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $301.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.65.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

