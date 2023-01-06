AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 1.1%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.59. 2,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.