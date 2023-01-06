Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $1,660,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

