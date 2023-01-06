Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.59 and last traded at $143.59. 23,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,104,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

