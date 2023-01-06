Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.76

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.76 and traded as high as C$44.84. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$44.67, with a volume of 61,237 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$834.26 million and a P/E ratio of 78.84.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$402.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

