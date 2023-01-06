Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.76

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.76 and traded as high as C$44.84. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$44.67, with a volume of 61,237 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.38.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$834.26 million and a P/E ratio of 78.84.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.