Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $66.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

