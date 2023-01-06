Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

