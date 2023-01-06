Affiance Financial LLC Has $505,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.71. 5,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 370.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

