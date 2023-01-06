Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period.
iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.76. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.98.
iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
