AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.
Shares of AER stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $68.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in AerCap by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in AerCap by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,084,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,202 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
