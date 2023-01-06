Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aemetis to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

