Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $20.30. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 38,498 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 3,474 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $93,832.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $247,870.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,080.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,081 shares of company stock worth $4,382,992. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.