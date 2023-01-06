Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 3,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 235 ($2.83) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

