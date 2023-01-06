Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $541.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

