Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADAP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
