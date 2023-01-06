Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADAP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

