Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Achain has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $144,307.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Achain Profile
Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
