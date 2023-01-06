Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accenture by 106.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,555. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

