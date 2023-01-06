Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

