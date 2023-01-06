Absolute Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

