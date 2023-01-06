Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,521 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.