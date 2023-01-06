Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

