Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Pariax LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

