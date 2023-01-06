Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,244 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

XLSR opened at $38.67 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

