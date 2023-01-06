Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.78 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

