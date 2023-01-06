Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Buys £4,981.80 in Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Davina Walter bought 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,981.80 ($6,002.17).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 89.58 ($1.08) on Friday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.20 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £276.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.06.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

