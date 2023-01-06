AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.51-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.70-$13.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

