Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($19.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($19.28). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.28), with a volume of 83,347 shares.

Abbey Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £334.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,600 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,600.

About Abbey

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

