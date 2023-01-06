ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Cap of $93.89 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $93.89 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00447121 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.89 or 0.01734410 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.09 or 0.30546895 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,388,878 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

