Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

