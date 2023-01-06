A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% per year over the last three years. A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $519,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 92.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

