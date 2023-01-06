72,868 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

