65,000 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.