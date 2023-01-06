573 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

