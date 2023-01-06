37,898 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,735. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

