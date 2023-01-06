1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $62.18 or 0.00369706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $4,725.87 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

