1,951 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $199.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $271.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $208.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

