1,930 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.19 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $261.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

