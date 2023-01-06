12,243 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. 25,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

