10,395 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $139.28. 2,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,508. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

