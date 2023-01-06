0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,426.62

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $93,426.62 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

