Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $125.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Zscaler stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $290.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

