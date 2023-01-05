Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.68. 12,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,526. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

