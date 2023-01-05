ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0375

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $347,982.65 and approximately $16.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00238086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00080393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.