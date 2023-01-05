Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.