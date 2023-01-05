Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

